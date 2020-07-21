Montana adds 97 new cases of coronavirus; 1,179 cases active

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The state reported 97 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday with 1,179 active cases and 49 hospitalizations.

Gallatin County added 18 new cases today. Flathead and Yellowstone Counties added 14 new cases each, Big Horn County added 12, Lake County added 9, Missoula County added 5, Beaverhead and Madison Counties added three new cases each, Blaine, Cascade, Hill, Jefferson, Park, Pondera, and Roosevelt Counties added two new cases each, and Glacier, Ravalli, Sanders, Stillwater, and Sweet Grass Counties added one new case each.