Montana adds 9 COVID-19 cases; 156 active

Montana added nine COVID-19 cases from Monday to Tuesday, according to data reported reported by the state Tuesday morning.
Big Horn and Cascade counties each added three cases, and Dawson, Lewis and Clark and Yellowstone counties all added one case.
Big Horn and Gallatin counties lead the state in active cases, with 28 and 26 respectively.
There are 156 cases active statewide, 566 recoveries and 743 total cases.
