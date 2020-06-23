You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana adds 9 COVID-19 cases; 156 active
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Montana adds 9 COVID-19 cases; 156 active

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana added nine COVID-19 cases from Monday to Tuesday, according to data reported reported by the state Tuesday morning.

Big Horn and Cascade counties each added three cases, and Dawson, Lewis and Clark and Yellowstone counties all added one case.

Big Horn and Gallatin counties lead the state in active cases, with 28 and 26 respectively.

There are 156 cases active statewide, 566 recoveries and 743 total cases.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News