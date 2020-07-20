Montana adds 88 new cases of coronavirus; 1,248 cases active

The state reported 88 new cases of the coronavirus Monday with 1,248 active cases and 48 hospitalizations.
Gallatin County added 34 new cases today. Yellowstone County added 15, Flathead County added 12, Cascade County added 8, Big Horn and Missoula Counties added four cases each, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Lincoln Counties added three cases each, and Madison and McCone Counties added one new case each.
1,334 people in Montana have recovered from COVID-19.
