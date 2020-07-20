Montana adds 88 new cases of coronavirus; 1,248 cases active
3 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Montana adds 88 new cases of coronavirus; 1,248 cases active

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 88 new cases of the coronavirus Monday with 1,248 active cases and 48 hospitalizations. 

Gallatin County added 34 new cases today.  Yellowstone County added 15, Flathead County added 12, Cascade County added 8, Big Horn and Missoula Counties added four cases each, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Lincoln Counties added three cases each, and Madison and McCone Counties added one new case each. 

1,334 people in Montana have recovered from COVID-19. 

3 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News