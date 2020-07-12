Montana adds 83 new cases of coronavirus; 864 cases active
The state reported 83 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday with 864 active cases and 26 hospitalizations.

Yellowstone County added 55 new cases.  Big Horn and Jefferson Counties added four cases each, Lake County added three, Beaverhead, Carbon, Lewis and Clark, Ravalli, and Richland Counties added two cases each, and Broadwater, Fallon, Lincoln, Missoula, Park, Silver Bow, and Teton Counties added one new case each. 

