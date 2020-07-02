Montana adds 67 coronavirus cases, 389 active statewide
Montana added 67 new cases of the coronavirus today, the highest number recorded in one day.

Yellowstone County added 14 new cases, Missoula County added ten, Gallatin and Richland Counties added six each, Big Horn and Teton added five each, Flathead and Glacier Counties added four each, Carbon, Madison, and Silver Bow Counties added three each, and Cascade, Custer, Lewis and Clark and Park Counties added one new case each.   

There 389 cases active statewide, 672 recoveries, and 1,083 total cases.  

