Montana adds 5 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning; total reaches 286

Montana added five known cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the state's total to 286. Six people in the state have died and 24 have been hospitalized with the disease so far.

Among the cases added Sunday morning are three Madison County residents: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s. A Flathead County man in his 70s and a Gallatin County man in his 30s were also added to the state's total.

The state's youngest case, a boy younger than 10, was confirmed in Gallatin County Saturday. Gallatin County does not provide details about specific cases to protect patient privacy, according to spokeswoman Whitney Bermes.

With 110 positive tests as of Sunday morning, Gallatin County has far more cases than any other county in the state. Next up is Yellowstone County with 38 cases, Fathead County with 24 cases, Missoula County with 29 cases, Toole County with 15 cases, Lewis and Clark County with 14 cases, and Silver Bow and Cascade counties with 11 cases each. Other counties are reporting less than 10 cases each.

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced on Saturday that a Missoula resident died from complications due to a COVID-19 infection. Three of the state's deaths were in Toole County, one was in Lincoln County and one was in Madison County.