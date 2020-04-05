Montana adds 5 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning; total reaches 286

Montana added five known cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the state's total to 286. Six people in the state have died and 24 have been hospitalized with the disease so far.
Among the cases added Sunday morning are three Madison County residents: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s. A Flathead County man in his 70s and a Gallatin County man in his 30s were also added to the state's total.
The state's youngest case, a boy younger than 10, was confirmed in Gallatin County Saturday. Gallatin County does not provide details about specific cases to protect patient privacy, according to spokeswoman Whitney Bermes.
With 110 positive tests as of Sunday morning, Gallatin County has far more cases than any other county in the state. Next up is Yellowstone County with 38 cases, Fathead County with 24 cases, Missoula County with 29 cases, Toole County with 15 cases, Lewis and Clark County with 14 cases, and Silver Bow and Cascade counties with 11 cases each. Other counties are reporting less than 10 cases each.
The Missoula City-County Health Department announced on Saturday that a Missoula resident died from complications due to a COVID-19 infection. Three of the state's deaths were in Toole County, one was in Lincoln County and one was in Madison County.
As of Sunday morning, the state lab had processed 6,603 tests. This does not include tests sent to private labs.
- Last week, Bullock said evictions and foreclosures in the state would pause, as well as utility shutoffs.
- Bullock also issued an order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
