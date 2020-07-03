Montana adds 45 coronavirus cases, 1 death

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Montana added 45 new cases of the coronavirus and one death today.

Yellowstone County added 23 new cases, Missoula County added six, Gallatin County added five, Big Horn County added four, Madison and Ravalli Counties added two cases each, and Lewis and Clark, Pondera, and Sheridan each added one new case.