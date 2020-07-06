You are the owner of this article.
Montana adds 37 new coronavirus cases, 548 active statewide
Montana added 37 new cases of the coronavirus today.

Missoula County added 14 new cases,  Yellowstone County added eight, Lewis and Clark County added three, and Big Horn, Carbon, and Flathead Counties added one new case each. 

There 548 cases active statewide, 678 recoveries, and 1,1249 total cases.

