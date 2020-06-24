You are the owner of this article.
Montana adds 23 COVID-19 cases; 174 active
Montana added 23 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 174.

Over the last five days, the state has added 100 cases, going from 666 cumulative cases on June 18 to 766 by Wednesday. Of those total cases, 571 have recovered.

The new cases added Wednesday include five in Missoula County; four in Yellowstone County; three in Gallatin County; two in Big Horn, Rosebud and Treasure counties; and one each in Cascade, Custer; Dawson; Flathead and Richland counties.

There are 17 people actively hospitalized in the state.

