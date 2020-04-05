Montana adds 17 COVID-19 cases Sunday; total reaches 298

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced on Saturday that a Missoula resident died from complications due to a COVID-19 infection. Three of the state's deaths have been in Toole County, one was in Lincoln County and one was in Madison County.

As of Sunday afternoon, the state lab had processed 6,789 tests. This does not include tests sent to private labs.

Late last month, Gov. Steve Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election primarily by mail.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton sent an email to those who have registered a business with his office, saying that about 14,000 people may not be able to vote in the June primary because of ￼a "disconnect" of information. Stapleton told recipients to check the My Voter Page at sosmt.gov to see if their names and addresses are up to date.

Stapleton’s email also says “For the first time in Montana history, the June primary election will eliminate in-person voting locations and be conducted primarily through the U.S. Postal service."

However, Bullock's directive requires counties that choose the mail option to allow in-person early voting.