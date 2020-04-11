Montana adds 12 reported COVID-19 cases overnight for total of 377

Montana reached 377 known COVID-19 cases Saturday, with six deaths reported statewide and 46 hospitalizations.
The state also reported 169 recoveries, a number recently added to a website with COVID-19 information.
Golden Valley County in central Montana was new to the list Saturday, reporting its first case of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That brings the number of counties in Montana with reported cases to 28. That's half of the counties in the state.
Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended a stay-at-home order, along with several other directives closing public K-12 schools and pausing evictions, until April 24.
The state public health laboratory in Helena has processed 8,581tests for Montanans, though that figure does not capture tests health care providers send to private labs. Positive results from private labs are included in the state totals.
Gallatin County remains the state's hot spot, with 135 cases by Saturday.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's six deaths have been there. There are 20 cases in the county.
On Monday, a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington issued a projection that decreased the number of deaths in Montana and needed hospital beds due to COVID-19, though in-state experts have urged caution about using that model.
