Montana adds 1 COVID-19 case, bringing total to 445

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana reached 445 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 339 people recovered and 11 actively hospitalized.

That's a gain of one new laboratory-confirmed cases since Friday. The case added Saturday was in Cascade County, bringing the total there to 14.

Fourteen people have died of the coronavirus in the state since the first four cases were announced March 13.

The number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases added daily has been on a downward trend, leading Gov. Steve Bullock to move Wednesday to gradually reopen parts of the state in the coming days and end a statewide stay-at-home order.

The lab processed 370 tests between Friday and Saturday mornings, reaching a total of 12,497 Montanans tested at the state laboratory. That number does not include tests run at private labs, but positives from private labs are generally reported within 24 hours.

The breakdown of cases by county Saturday is as follows: