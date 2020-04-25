Montana adds 1 COVID-19 case, bringing total to 445

Montana reached 445 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 339 people recovered and 11 actively hospitalized.
That's a gain of one new laboratory-confirmed cases since Friday. The case added Saturday was in Cascade County, bringing the total there to 14.
Fourteen people have died of the coronavirus in the state since the first four cases were announced March 13.
The number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases added daily has been on a downward trend, leading Gov. Steve Bullock to move Wednesday to gradually reopen parts of the state in the coming days and end a statewide stay-at-home order.
The lab processed 370 tests between Friday and Saturday mornings, reaching a total of 12,497 Montanans tested at the state laboratory. That number does not include tests run at private labs, but positives from private labs are generally reported within 24 hours.
The breakdown of cases by county Saturday is as follows:
- Beaverhead County: 1 case, 0 new
- Big Horn County: 3 cases, 0 new
- Broadwater County: 4 cases, 0 new
- Carbon County: 6 total cases, 0 new
- Cascade County: 14 cases, 1 new
- Deer Lodge County: 3 cases, 0 new
- Flathead County: 37 cases, 0 new
- Gallatin County: 146 cases, 0 new
- Glacier County: 4 cases, 0 new
- Golden Valley County: 3 cases, 0 new
- Hill County: 1 case, 0 new
- Jefferson County: 2 cases, 0 new
- Lake County: 5 cases, 0 new
- Lewis and Clark County: 16 cases, 0 new
- Liberty County: 1 case, 0 new
- Lincoln County: 7 cases, 0 new
- Madison County: 8 cases, 0 new
- Meagher County: 1 case, 0 new
- Missoula County: 39 cases, 0 new
- Musselshell County: 1 case 0 new
- Park County: 7 cases, 0 new
- Pondera County: 2 cases, 0 new
- Ravalli County: 5 cases, 0 new
- Richland County: 3 cases, 0 new
- Roosevelt County: 7 cases, 0 new
- Silver Bow County: 11 cases, 0 new
- Stillwater County: 1 case, 0 new
- Toole County: 29 cases, 0 new
- Wheatland County: 1 case, 0 new
- Yellowstone County: 77 cases, 0 new
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.