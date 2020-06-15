Minimal fire activity reported on Lump Gulch fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Firefighters are seeing minimal spread and low fire activity on the Lump Gulch fire burning near Clancy.

The 1,500-acre fire ignited amid high winds Saturday near Sheep Mountain west of Clancy. About 20 homes were evacuated in the area Saturday but orders were lifted Sunday.

All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted, but several areas in Jefferson County are under pre-evacuation notices including Sheep Mountain, Ohio Gulch, Travis Creek, Blue Sky Heights, Forest Park Estates, Jackson Creek, and Lump Gulch. All pre-evacuation notices in Lewis and Clark County were lifted on Sunday.

Two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire.

The fire is currently considered 15% contained but officials say the fire has largely died down.

“Fire crews and heavy equipment will continue to build and reinforce containment lines on the east and west side of the fire, working towards the north end,” according to the incident command team. “Fire behavior and fire spread is minimal with occasional hot spots. Crews will also mop up and take care of any hotspots inside the containment lines. Multiple aerial resources remain available.”