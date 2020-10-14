Militia network spurred by COVID has spread to 16 states, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The leader of an armed standoff with federal authorities at an Oregon wildlife refuge and his allies have exploited COVID-19 fears to build a dangerous network of militia members and other far-right factions, according to a new report by two groups that track extremism.

Ammon Bundy, who led the 41-day occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, began building the People's Rights network in March, says the report by the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights and the Montana Human Rights Network. Since then, the report says, the network has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 members across the country.

Bundy rose to prominence in the so-called "patriot" movement after leading an armed standoff in 2014 at his father's ranch in Nevada. He and his father, Cliven Bundy, faced federal charges following the confrontation over land grazing fees. The case was dismissed in 2018.

Ammon Bundy did not return a call for comment Wednesday. His father told The Star that "he's hard to get ahold of a lot of times."

"I'm not really part of that group," Cliven Bundy said. "I try to keep up with what's going on a little bit."