MHP report shows more fatal crashes but fewer calls for service in 2020

"It's Montana. There are a lot of pickups on the road in general," he said, adding that the lack of weight in the back of a pickup can cause drivers to lose control more often.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For non-fatal crashes, passenger cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks were the most common type of vehicle involved. Approximately 48% of all non-fatal crashes were single-vehicle crashes, and inattentive or distracted driving was the most common cause, with a total of 6,550. The second-highest cause was exiting the roadway, with a total of 3,925.

Drug arrests by the MHP were up statewide, from 156 in 2019 to 227 in 2020. Meth was the primary contributing factor, with arrests up from 103 to 135. The total amount of meth seized by MHP went up from 75.63 pounds in 2019 to 96.17 pounds in 2020. Marijuana arrests were up from 23 to 48, with the amount seized going from 442.67 pounds to 995.59 pounds. The third highest number of drug arrests was for heroin, which rose from 11 arrests to 27 arrests. However, the amount of heroin seized was still less than a single pound.

All types of citations during traffic stops were down in 2020.