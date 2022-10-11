 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical top story

Mexican citizen arrested after illegally crossing Canadian border, agents say

  • 0
Closeup of a border police officer
Stock photo

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sweetgrass Station said Tuesday they arrested a Mexican citizen who illegally crossed into the United States from Canada on foot near the duty-free store in Sweetgrass.

They said the arrest occurred Monday after the person was interviewed and determined to be illegally in the country. He was taken to the Sweetgrass Station for further processing. Agents said they were notified about the person entering the United States.

“Havre Sector agents once again prove that they are the best first line of defense in gaining operational advantage against all northern border threats. I am proud of the work they do, and the vigilance displayed on a daily basis,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Richard Fortunato said in an email.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes help from the community. People can report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 800 BE ALERT or (800) 232-5378. All calls will remain anonymous.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News