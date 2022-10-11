Mexican citizen arrested after illegally crossing Canadian border, agents say

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sweetgrass Station said Tuesday they arrested a Mexican citizen who illegally crossed into the United States from Canada on foot near the duty-free store in Sweetgrass.

They said the arrest occurred Monday after the person was interviewed and determined to be illegally in the country. He was taken to the Sweetgrass Station for further processing. Agents said they were notified about the person entering the United States.

“Havre Sector agents once again prove that they are the best first line of defense in gaining operational advantage against all northern border threats. I am proud of the work they do, and the vigilance displayed on a daily basis,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Richard Fortunato said in an email.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes help from the community. People can report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 800 BE ALERT or (800) 232-5378. All calls will remain anonymous.