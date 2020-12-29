Memo details phased approach to COVID-19 vaccinations in Montana

The state released a memo outlining its phased plan for implementing COVID-19 vaccinations in Montana, detailing who can get inoculated when.

The Dec. 24 document was posted online by the Montana Health Alert Network within the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

DPHHS officials are planning a Wednesday news conference on the rollout plan. As of Tuesday, the state reported 80,426 cases of COVID-19. There are 5,391 cases that remain active and 939 people have died from the disease.

The state noted that the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provided recommendations on who should receive the vaccine first and that DPHHS has “largely adopted” those recommendations. Officials said the phases are dependent on “vaccine allocation and assumes 100% uptake among populations of each phase.”