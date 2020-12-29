Memo details phased approach to COVID-19 vaccinations in Montana

The state released a memo outlining its phased plan for implementing COVID-19 vaccinations in Montana, detailing who can get inoculated when.
The Dec. 24 document was posted online by the Montana Health Alert Network within the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
DPHHS officials are planning a Wednesday news conference on the rollout plan. As of Tuesday, the state reported 80,426 cases of COVID-19. There are 5,391 cases that remain active and 939 people have died from the disease.
The state noted that the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provided recommendations on who should receive the vaccine first and that DPHHS has “largely adopted” those recommendations. Officials said the phases are dependent on “vaccine allocation and assumes 100% uptake among populations of each phase.”
The plan outlines who can get the vaccine in three phases: 1A, 1B and 1C. But the memo notes Montana is receiving limited amounts of the vaccine from both manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna. Montana is expected to get 48,000 doses of the vaccine through the end of the year, a drop from the 60,000 previously expected
“Timelines may be updated as needed to reflect any changes in recommendations or vaccine supplies,” the Health Alert Network document states. “Timelines reflect when most of the vaccination for the specific phases are anticipated to be given; however, we anticipate additional doses will be administered as needed to complete each phase.”
Phase 1A is now underway and will continue through Jan. 15. This phase includes nearly 60,000 Montanans including medical providers who have direct contact with patients, medical and support staff and long-term care facility staff and residents. Some vaccinations started in the state Dec. 14 and doses were delivered to major hospitals.
Phase 1B impacts 90,000 Montanans and runs Jan. 15-March 15. This phase involves people 75 and older, those living in congregate care and correctional facilities, front-line essential workers, first responders, American Indians and others of color who may be at higher risk, postal workers, and food and agriculture workers. It also involves workers in public transit, grocery stores, critical infrastructure and information technology.
Phase 1C will involve 171,000 workers and be administered March 15-July 15. This phase involves people 65 and older, people aged 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, and people working in transportation, food service, shelter, housing and construction, legal, public safety, finance, energy, essential government services and media fields.