McLaughlin Research Institute in Great Falls gets $5M gift
McLaughlin Research Institute in Great Falls gets $5M gift

Great Falls-based McLaughlin Research Institute said it recently received a $5 million gift from a California couple, resulting in the largest single contribution in the organization’s history.

The husband at one time was MRI's first high school intern and has maintained ties with the school. 

The donation from Dr. Irv Weissman and Dr. Ann Tsukamoto-Weissman of Stanford, California, will support the expansion of MRI, including their high school internship program, recruitment efforts and current research projects, as well as launch new directions that ensure sustainability of the institute, MRI officials said.

“Growing up in Great Falls, I was the first high school intern at the institute, and my future was shaped by that experience,” Weissman, who now serves as director of the Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, said in a news release.

“The entire board is energized by this gift, by what lies ahead and by what is being accomplished at the MRI,” Randy Gray, MRI's board of directors chair, said.

Weissman, who serves as chair of the MRI Scientific Advisory Committee, said he and his wife decided to make the gift after funding from some other sources had lapsed.

"... Ann and I wanted to support the important research happening in Great Falls and help build momentum for the growth and innovation happening at the MRI,” Weissman said.

The institute is a leader in studies to understand and treat neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, as well neuro-behavioral disorders such as addiction and psychological disorders, MRI officials said. The Weissmans have been longtime contributors to the MRI, as well as influential connectors for MRI in the scientific, academic, business and entrepreneurial sectors.

Dr. Renee Reijo Pera became MRI director in March 2021; she was the second faculty member that Weissman hired as director of the Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in 2007. Under Pera’s leadership, MRI has established two new faculty positions for patient-centered research in neuroscience, clinical trials, computational science and related fields.

For more information, email brianne@mclaughlinresearch.org, or visit www.mclaughlinresearch.org.

