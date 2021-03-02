Man in custody after standoff with deputies near Lincoln

A man was taken into custody Tuesday after barricading himself for several hours during a standoff with law enforcement near Lincoln, authorities said.

He surrendered about 11:30 a.m., after negotiations with Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's deputies, Undersheriff Brent Colbert said.

Colbert said authorities got a call about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a man they had been talking to the night before, who had some complaints. He said authorities had trouble determining what the problem was, but heard gunshots.

He said deputies went to the scene to see what was going on.

It progressed from there to a barricaded suspect. He was alone and continued to fire shots, Colbert said, adding that deputies were not sure what the man was firing at. He said deputies did not fire their weapons.

A negotiation team was called and spoke with man for several hours, Colbert said, adding they did an "excellent job" as they got him to come out and surrender.

Colbert identified the man as Greg Scheele, 60, of Lincoln, and said he was being transported to Helena. He will be charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, Colbert said.