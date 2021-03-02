 Skip to main content
Man in custody after standoff with deputies near Lincoln
Man in custody after standoff with deputies near Lincoln

Lincoln standoff

A man was taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement near Lincoln Tuesday. 

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

A man was taken into custody Tuesday after barricading himself for several hours during a standoff with law enforcement near Lincoln, authorities said.

He surrendered about 11:30 a.m., after negotiations with Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's deputies, Undersheriff Brent Colbert said.

Colbert said authorities got a call about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a man they had been talking to the night before, who had some complaints. He said authorities had trouble determining what the problem was, but heard gunshots.

He said deputies went to the scene to see what was going on.

It progressed from there to a barricaded suspect. He was alone and continued to fire shots, Colbert said, adding that deputies were not sure what the man was firing at. He said deputies did not fire their weapons.

A negotiation team was called and spoke with man for several hours, Colbert said, adding they did an "excellent job" as they got him to come out and surrender.

Colbert identified the man as Greg Scheele, 60, of Lincoln, and said he was being transported to Helena. He will be charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, Colbert said.

Colbert said the man did not have a history with the sheriff's office. There were no injuries reported.

About 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's office had asked residents near the 6300 block of Highway 200 west of Lincoln to shelter in place while they dealt with the "barricaded person."

"Stay indoors and refrain from exiting your home until the sheriff has determined the situation is safe to do so," the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in an emergency message posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. 

Lincoln road closed

Highway 200 was closed to through traffic between mile marker 66 and 67 about five miles west of Lincoln.

Highway 200 was closed to through traffic between mile marker 66 and 67 about five miles west of Lincoln. 

Thom Bridge of the Independent Record contributed to this story. 

