Man identified in fatal crash north of Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 50-year old Verona, Missouri, man died in a rollover crash north of Helena Wednesday evening.

Phillip Legg was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound about 4 miles north of the Lincoln Road interchange on Interstate 15 when the crash occurred at about 6:25 p.m., according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the left side of the road, colliding with the guardrail. Legg overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide sideways, going through the guardrail and causing it to roll.

Legg was ejected during the crash and suffered fatal injuries, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Dutton says it is unclear if speed was a factor in the crash. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 24 Angry 5