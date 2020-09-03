 Skip to main content
Man dies in rollover crash north of Helena
Man dies in rollover crash north of Helena

A 50-year old Verona, Missouri, man died in a rollover crash north of Helena Wednesday evening.

The man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound about 4 miles north of the Lincoln Road interchange on Interstate 15 when the crash occurred at about 6:25 p.m., according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the left side of the road, colliding with the guardrail. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide sideways, going through the guardrail and causing it to roll.

The driver was ejected during the crash and suffered fatal injuries, MHP said.

The crash report did not indicate whether the man was wearing a seatbelt or contributing factors in the crash.

The man's name has not yet been released. 

This story will be updated.

