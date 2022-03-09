Man convicted of killing Fairfield man trying to prevent DUI

CHOTEAU — A Montana man has been convicted of deliberate homicide for killing a man who tried to prevent him from driving while intoxicated after a party at the victim's house in May 2021.

Erin Elliott Holcomb of Sun River was found guilty Monday after a trial in district court in Choteau, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday. His sentencing is set for April 12.

Holcomb was charged with killing Trysten Fellers, 22, of Fairfield, as Fellers tried to get Holcomb to accept a ride home after several people became intoxicated at a gathering of friends at Fellers' house.

Fellers was trying to arrange sober rides home for those people and took the keys to one of their vehicles. He called his father, Earl “Sonny” Fellers, for help, authorities said at the time.

Holcomb would not get out of the driver's seat of his vehicle and during the confrontation, Trysten Fellers was shot in the neck, court records said. Sonny Fellers found his son in the field, officials said, adding that despite Sonny Fellers’ efforts to help his son, Trysten died.

Holcomb was arrested shortly after the shooting. He was found nearby in a truck that became stuck in the mud, officials said.

"Our boy was the light of our life, our pride and joy, our reason for being," his parents, Sonny and Rory, told Lee Newspapers, shortly after his death. "He had an infectious giggle, mischievous grin, messy hair and a heart of gold. His trucks were loud, his style all his own. He had just started chasing his dreams, found the love of his life and couldn't wait to make her his wife. The hurt from the senseless loss of our son is unimaginable."

Montana Department of Justice Attorneys Meghann Paddock and David Buchler prosecuted the case.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen praised his prosecution team and offered comment on the case:

"This was a senseless loss of a young man who was trying to do the right thing and stop a drunk driver from getting on the road," he said in a news release.

— Phil Drake of the Helena Independent Record contributed to this story.

