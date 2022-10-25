Man attacked by bear in Wyoming's Sawtooth Mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — A grizzly bear attacked an Evanston man on Friday as he was hunting with his son in the Rock Creek area along the Sawtooth Mountains, a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sublette County Dispatch received an “SOS activated call” of a hunter who was injured; Tip Top Search and Rescue volunteers were able to locate the man and bring him out for medical treatment.

The release identified the man as Lee Francis, 65.

The bear attacked Francis and, while shooting it with his handgun, which caused the bear to disengage and flee, he shot himself in the thigh. His son activated his SOS device and began providing first aid, the release stated. Through the device, search and rescue found both people, provided further first aid and brought the injured hunter back to a ranch, where a life flight helicopter was waiting.

Francis was flown to the University of Utah hospital for further treatment, the release said.

Wyoming Game and Fish has been notified, according to the release, and game wardens are currently conducting an investigation and trying to locate the grizzly bear.

This marks the second bear attack this month in western Wyoming, the release noted.