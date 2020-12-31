Malmstrom begins giving COVID-19 vaccine on base

Malmstrom Air Force Base began vaccinating medical personnel for COVID-19 on Thursday at the base clinic in Great Falls, officials said.

A dozen medical officials were vaccinated, including Col. Mark A. Pomerinke, commander of the 341st Medical Group.

The vaccine will first be made available to medical workers and first responders on base. Health care technicians will offer remaining doses, if available, to other mission essential personnel, officials said.

The vaccine is a two-part regimen with a booster shot given four weeks after the first dose.

The next phase of the vaccine distribution plan includes other critical and essential support personnel and those preparing to deploy overseas. The last phases are high-risk beneficiaries and then the healthy population.

“The nuclear mission is the cornerstone of our national security, and taking care of those who take care of us is the best way to continue to ensure the readiness of our force right now,” Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a news release.

As of now, the vaccine is voluntary, with a focus on those unable to telework or working closely with others, Air Force officials said.