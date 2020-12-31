Malmstrom begins giving COVID-19 vaccine on base

Malmstrom Air Force Base began vaccinating medical personnel for COVID-19 on Thursday at the base clinic in Great Falls, officials said.
A dozen medical officials were vaccinated, including Col. Mark A. Pomerinke, commander of the 341st Medical Group.
The vaccine will first be made available to medical workers and first responders on base. Health care technicians will offer remaining doses, if available, to other mission essential personnel, officials said.
The vaccine is a two-part regimen with a booster shot given four weeks after the first dose.
The next phase of the vaccine distribution plan includes other critical and essential support personnel and those preparing to deploy overseas. The last phases are high-risk beneficiaries and then the healthy population.
“The nuclear mission is the cornerstone of our national security, and taking care of those who take care of us is the best way to continue to ensure the readiness of our force right now,” Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a news release.
As of now, the vaccine is voluntary, with a focus on those unable to telework or working closely with others, Air Force officials said.
Malmstrom officials did not say if they were using the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine or how many doses they had received.
Pomerinke said the base has been preparing for the vaccine’s arrival.
Malmstrom is following Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines such as wearing a mask, hand washing and social distancing to mitigate community spread, officials said.
The state reported 81,555 total cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Of those, 74,991 have recovered and 5,603 remain active. There have been 961 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness, according to the state website covid19.mt.gov.
Cascade County, where Malmstrom is located, has had 6,634 cases since the first report of the coronavirus surfaced on March 11. Of those, 5,655 have recovered. The county has had 104 deaths.
Nearly 17,000 Montana residents have been vaccinated in the first two weeks of vaccine distribution, the Associated Press reported. Montana has between 45,000 and 60,000 health care providers.