Made in Montana Tradeshow closed to public in response to COVID-19

The state of Montana will not allow the public to shop at the annual Made in Montana Tradeshow for Food & Gifts this weekend due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

The Montana Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the Saturday tradeshow which is traditionally open to the public and routinely attracts thousands of visitors, will be closed to the public. Wholesale buyers will still have the opportunity to shop from nearly 150 Made in Montana vendors on Friday, March 13 from 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The show will not be open to the public on Saturday, March 14.

"There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Montana," the department said in a news release. "We recommend that wholesale buyers and sellers who plan to attend the tradeshow exercise proper hygiene and stay home if sick."

Tradeshow staff, in consultation with state and local health officials, have put in place additional safety measures to protect vendors and buyers who plan to attend. This includes basic verbal health screenings, additional hand-washing stations and guidance on how to maintain clean booth spaces.

Commerce says it is continuing to monitor the public health situation that may warrant any further changes.

This story will be updated.

