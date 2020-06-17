Lump Gulch Fire 35% contained, no new growth reported

The Lump Gulch fire near Clancy is 35% contained Wednesday with no new growth as the fire area has been hit with two days of rain.
Fire crews and heavy equipment will continue Wednesday to build and reinforce containment and access lines on the east and west sides of the fire as well as begin work clearing evacuation routes should they be needed for future operations. Crews will mop up and manage any hot spots inside the fire perimeter and work to achieve 100% containment near structures. Aerial resources remain available.
Currently, 131 personnel from local and county fire departments, the Montana DNRC, and the Forester Service are assigned to the fire. It includes four 20-person hand crews, four wildland fire engines, two dozers, and four helicopters.
Snags continue to pose a safety threat, as the fire is in heavy beetle-killed timber with significant dead and down fuel loading, officials said.
All pre-evacuation notices were lifted Tuesday for the Lump Gulch fire.
Notices for Sheep Mountain, Ohio Gulch, Travis Creek, Blue Sky Heights, Forest Park Estates, Jackson Creek and Lump Gulch were lifted by Jefferson County. All pre-evacuation notices in Lewis and Clark County were lifted on Sunday.
The 1,500-acre fire ignited amid high winds Saturday near Sheep Mountain west of Clancy. Officials said Tuesday the cause was determined to be power lines.
About 20 homes were under mandatory evacuation in the area Saturday but orders were lifted Sunday, leaving the Jefferson County pre-evacuation notices in place.
Precipitation from a spring storm will be significant over central and southwest Montana through Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected over southwest Montana, where 1 to 2 inches is possible.
Increased runoff in the mountains there could cause localized flooding on rivers or cause debris flows to develop in burn scar areas, including the most recent burn scar from the Lump Gulch fire or last year's North Hills fire scar.
Rainfall, combined with melting of the mountain snow throughout the week, will likely cause larger rivers to rise to near bankfull in some areas, the weather service said.
