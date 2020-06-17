Lump Gulch Fire 35% contained, no new growth reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lump Gulch fire near Clancy is 35% contained Wednesday with no new growth as the fire area has been hit with two days of rain.

Fire crews and heavy equipment will continue Wednesday to build and reinforce containment and access lines on the east and west sides of the fire as well as begin work clearing evacuation routes should they be needed for future operations. Crews will mop up and manage any hot spots inside the fire perimeter and work to achieve 100% containment near structures. Aerial resources remain available.

Currently, 131 personnel from local and county fire departments, the Montana DNRC, and the Forester Service are assigned to the fire. It includes four 20-person hand crews, four wildland fire engines, two dozers, and four helicopters.

Snags continue to pose a safety threat, as the fire is in heavy beetle-killed timber with significant dead and down fuel loading, officials said.

All pre-evacuation notices were lifted Tuesday for the Lump Gulch fire.