Little Shell Tribe opens health clinic in Great Falls

The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians officially opened the doors of its tribal health center in Great Falls on Thursday, a long-awaited day for many tribal members who previously had to drive hours to the nearest Indian Health Service clinic.

“There’s a lot of excitement around it and we’re getting a lot of good feedback, too,” Molly Wendland, the tribe’s health director, said Thursday.

The clinic will be operated by IHS for at least several years, with the tribe planning to eventually take over management in the future. Wendland noted that Thursday marked a “soft opening” for the clinic, with services limited mostly to primary medical care. The clinic currently contracts with other providers for pharmacy and lab services.

The tribe expects to add dental, vision and behavioral health services in the near future. Wendland also said transportation services will be available soon for members who live out of town.

“Partnering with the Little Shell Tribe to open a new health center underscores IHS’ commitment to provide quality health care for tribal communities in and around the Billings area,” Billings Area IHS Director Bryce Redgrave stated in a press release. “We achieved this significant milestone because of the tribe’s advocacy. The IHS made this facility a priority during the pandemic.”

Many members of the Little Shell Tribe live in and around Great Falls, and prior to the clinic opening they’ve faced a three-hour round trip to the nearest Indian Health Service Clinic, on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation.

And during the beginning of the pandemic, Little Shell members faced faltering access to care when clinics were forced to prioritize care for tribal members, Kaiser Health News previously reported.

In 2019, the Little Shell became the eighth Native American tribe in Montana to achieve federal recognition.

That status enabled the tribe to receive funding through one of the federal COVID stimulus bills, which provided the bulk of funding for the roughly $2.5 million health clinic. Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray previously said the tribe had faced estimates that securing funding to develop the 10,000-square foot facility could take decades.

The clinic is located at 425 Smelter Ave. NE in Great Falls.

Tribal members hoping to make appointments or learn more about available services can call 406-247-7130.

