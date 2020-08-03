Lincoln man opens RV parking lot to support students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a 1-acre wooded lot in the heart of Lincoln, Steve Hartman stares up at the old growth ponderosa trees with a smile.

“Look at that tree,” Hartman said. “Can you imagine the stories it could tell?”

These very trees are not only what drew Hartman to the lot in the first place, but secured the purchase of the site for his new RV parking lot, which he directs all proceeds from to the Lincoln school district.

The “pipe dream,” as Hartman calls it, started eight years ago watching Pete Nelson’s Treehouse Masters TV show.

“I started envisioning this as the Lincoln Notorious Treehouse Inn,” he said. “Of course it was just a pipe dream for me.”

He watched the lot, which is located across Highway 200 from the Bootlegger Inn, sit vacant and for sale for years. As the price got lower, Hartman became serious about buying it. One day his offer was accepted with the caveat that he keep as many trees on the property as possible.

But after he purchased the property Hartman came to realize his treehouse inn just was not feasible. He decided instead to take out a loan to build a road and parking pads and his RV parking lot was conceived.