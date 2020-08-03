Lincoln man opens RV parking lot to support students

On a 1-acre wooded lot in the heart of Lincoln, Steve Hartman stares up at the old growth ponderosa trees with a smile.
“Look at that tree,” Hartman said. “Can you imagine the stories it could tell?”
These very trees are not only what drew Hartman to the lot in the first place, but secured the purchase of the site for his new RV parking lot, which he directs all proceeds from to the Lincoln school district.
The “pipe dream,” as Hartman calls it, started eight years ago watching Pete Nelson’s Treehouse Masters TV show.
“I started envisioning this as the Lincoln Notorious Treehouse Inn,” he said. “Of course it was just a pipe dream for me.”
He watched the lot, which is located across Highway 200 from the Bootlegger Inn, sit vacant and for sale for years. As the price got lower, Hartman became serious about buying it. One day his offer was accepted with the caveat that he keep as many trees on the property as possible.
But after he purchased the property Hartman came to realize his treehouse inn just was not feasible. He decided instead to take out a loan to build a road and parking pads and his RV parking lot was conceived.
Having no family or kids of his own, Hartman views Lincoln’s kids as his own and wanted to give back to them. So at the RV parking lot he set up a lock box -- that only the school district has the key to -- for campers to deposit their money into.
Initially the money will go towards an outdoor projector system so the students can host movies at Hooper Park, a project the school started two years ago but could never get enough funding for.
“If the kids have a little more structure on Friday nights,” Hartman said, "that’s a positive for the community.”
Originally hailing from Santa Cruz, California, Hartman landed in Lincoln in 2001 after he bought a house from a U.S. Marshal drug seizure auction.
“The people in Lincoln decided I was the last Californian they will let stay in Lincoln because I think like they do,” he said.
Hartman has been battling prostate cancer he got from exposure to agent orange, which he says the VA failed to diagnose two years ago.
He spent his life as an electrician in both the Navy and Air Force and when there was a reduction in force, Hartman went to work doing the same in the civilian world with two honorable discharges behind him.
Before relocating to Lincoln, Hartman also spent his days as a radio talk show host for 15 years.
He sees the town of Lincoln as his home and people who live there as his family.
“I like to do stuff for the community when I can,” Hartman said.
Steve Hartman's story is part of the ongoing Community in Focus series on everyday people in the Helena area.
