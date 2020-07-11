Lincoln hosts grand opening of new skatepark

“I think that talk really motivated the students and they did some amazing things,” he said. “There was some skepticism too but now that the concrete is set they’re out here shredding on it every day. I think it’s been a really great thing for Lincoln.”

One of those students was Makenzie Storey, president of the skatepark committee. She saw plenty of interest among kids but echoed that there was some skepticism as well from others in town. Determined to see the park become a reality, they got to work.

“It was a lot of work – I knew it was going to be a lot of work going into it but it was even more than I anticipated,” she said of fundraising and making public presentations on the project.”

At one point Storey was not sure they’d meet their goal.

“It’s a relief, like a weight has been taken off my shoulders,” she said of seeing the park completed. “There was a time that it didn’t seem like it was going to happen.”