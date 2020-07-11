Lincoln hosts grand opening of new skatepark

LINCOLN – Better known as a recreation hub to the nearby wildlands, the sound of hard wheels rolling across concrete echoed through this mountain town Saturday morning at the grand opening of the new skatepark.
The park has been two years in the making – the product of local fundraising and the help of Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament. The Big Sandy native’s Montana Pool Service foundation, Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation and Evergreen Skateparks have partnered with communities across Montana to build parks. Lincoln is the 24th.
“Skateparks are creative environments for kids and adults alike, to learn to ride a self-propelled rollercoaster, and maybe learn and create some tricks and be a part of a cool subculture,” Ament said. “Skateboarding creates artists, musicians, photographers and a whole host of expressive activities that will bring you a lifetime of happiness. If you’ve never skated, you are missing out on an amazing feeling of joy and freedom.”
A crowd gathered Saturday as a mix of skaters and scooter riders took turns plunging down the steep drops and grinding rails and edges. Save the Brain, a group of health care professionals advocating for head safety, helped fit kids with free helmets while shirts and stickers were handed out.
Two years ago former Lincoln school teacher Philip Reed received the idea from a student to reach out to Ament about helping build the park. Reed heard back right away and Ament made a surprise appearance at a school assembly.
“I think that talk really motivated the students and they did some amazing things,” he said. “There was some skepticism too but now that the concrete is set they’re out here shredding on it every day. I think it’s been a really great thing for Lincoln.”
One of those students was Makenzie Storey, president of the skatepark committee. She saw plenty of interest among kids but echoed that there was some skepticism as well from others in town. Determined to see the park become a reality, they got to work.
“It was a lot of work – I knew it was going to be a lot of work going into it but it was even more than I anticipated,” she said of fundraising and making public presentations on the project.”
At one point Storey was not sure they’d meet their goal.
“It’s a relief, like a weight has been taken off my shoulders,” she said of seeing the park completed. “There was a time that it didn’t seem like it was going to happen.”
All told, Lincoln raised more than $10,000 for the park doing everything from car washes to pancake breakfasts to auctioning off a handmaid quilt, said community coordinator Karyn Good. She marveled at the wealth of supporters that rallied around the project, including the local Forest Service that threw a fundraising barbecue and local contractors donating time and materials. Even her own employer the Wilderness Society paid Good to work on the project as a donation.
“I think this is amazing for youth in our rural small towns,” she said. “We heard from kids that said ‘I don’t play sports and I’m bored’ and so I think this is a great thing for our community. I think even some of the people in town that were on the fence before see this park full every day and would agree.”
For Ament who was bumping elbows, signing autographs and giving away the occasional skateboard Saturday, said he’s been thinking for years that Lincoln would make a great spot for a skatepark.
“Phillip and Karyn have great energy and want to make their town a great place to raise kids,” he said. “I grew up in a small town, so it feels good to connect with folks in smaller communities all over the state and help bring something world class to these towns, which we are doing with these parks.
“It’s the best feeling to pull into town and seeing a few kids tearing it up. You have to put in some hours to feel confident riding, so I know these kids are working hard.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!