Lewis and Clark Public Health recommends daycares, churches and theaters close

Gayle Shirley, Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman, said similar letters went out to theaters and churches on Tuesday. The letter to churches also contained recommendations about curbing services such as communion, which includes close proximity to people.

“It is very difficult to keep social distancing in childcare facilities, and churches and theaters all got similar letters as well, and we’re asking them to consider closing,” Shirley said. “We recognize some of these measure are very difficult.”

Shirley said she is encouraged that some businesses have taken creative steps to meet restrictions but remain open, such as restaurants and even book stores offering delivery services.

The recommendations come the day after the county ordered bars, restaurants and breweries to cease sit-down service and ordered gyms to close.

