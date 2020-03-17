Lewis and Clark Public Health recommends daycares, churches and theaters close

Lewis and Clark Public Health on Tuesday advised childcare facilities, churches and theaters to consider closing in response to the novel coronavirus.
In a letter sent to childcare facilities, Drenda Niemann, county health officer, cites federal, state and local social distancing recommendations to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and to keep at least 6 feet apart.
“These aggressive efforts will help to limit the spread of the disease,” the letter says. “Because of these national and state guidelines, Lewis and Clark Public Health recommends that childcare facilities consider closing.”
The letter goes on to state that facilities that decide to stay open are expected to abide by the following guidelines:
- Screen children and staff for illness daily and promptly send home anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), even if they are mild.
- Allow no more than 10 children and staff total to gather in the same room or other confined space.
- Practice social distancing. Maintain a distance of 6 feet between everyone on the premises.
- Sanitize multiple times a day, especially hard surfaces that many hands touch.
- Ensure staff and children use good hand hygiene throughout the day. They should wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
- Anyone over age 65 is considered at higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. This population should not be volunteering or working in your facility at this time.
Gayle Shirley, Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman, said similar letters went out to theaters and churches on Tuesday. The letter to churches also contained recommendations about curbing services such as communion, which includes close proximity to people.
“It is very difficult to keep social distancing in childcare facilities, and churches and theaters all got similar letters as well, and we’re asking them to consider closing,” Shirley said. “We recognize some of these measure are very difficult.”
Shirley said she is encouraged that some businesses have taken creative steps to meet restrictions but remain open, such as restaurants and even book stores offering delivery services.
The recommendations come the day after the county ordered bars, restaurants and breweries to cease sit-down service and ordered gyms to close.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin