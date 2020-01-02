The Lewis and Clark County Commission on Thursday voiced some scathing comments about the Montana Public Employees’ Retirement Administration's demand for $5.1 million stemming from the county’s planned split with PureView Health Center.
Commissioners Jim McCormick, Andy Hunthausen and Susan Good Geise offered their pointed assessments of the demand while considering whether to direct county staff to administratively appeal MPERA’s decision.
The dispute centers on an earlier decision to sever the county's ties with PureView, which will move 63 employees from paying into the Public Employee Retirement System on March 1. After rendering the decision last year, the county says it received a letter from MPERA stating the county is responsible for the unfunded liability created in the retirement fund in the amount of $5.1 million. The payment is necessary so that the financial burden is not shifted to other members, according to MPERA.
When an entity completely severs ties with the public retirement system it triggers a lump payment to fund the unfunded liability. But the PureView split simply constitutes a reduction in force, commissioners said, as the county remains a member. They characterized MPERA’s legal position as unprecedented.
“They’ve never asked any county, entity or member to do this before, so it’s out of left field,” Hunthausen said.
“It’s something that’s really outlandish. … We’ll use every remedy at our disposal to defend ourselves against this attack, if you will.”
MPERA claims a fiduciary responsibility to the fund to ensure it remains fiscally sound, but the county contends that responsibility is legally delegated to the Montana Board of Investments, which is solely responsible for returns and growth in the account. The $5.1 million, while significant, is tiny compared to the overall fund’s performance which shifts more than a billion dollars on a single percentage point, McCormick said.
“Why that investment performance is coming back to unfunded liability is beyond me,” he said. “There is no statutory authority to make this demand.”
Commissioners believe the demand to Lewis and Clark County, as well as similar disputes now ongoing in Cascade and Toole counties involving health centers, creates serious uncertainty in local governments. While counties once routinely ran hospitals or nursing homes, that has largely shifted to private nonprofits and MPERA’s policy threatens to “shackle” counties to health care facilities they cannot afford, Geise said.
The commissioners also expressed concern that MPERA may now look back up to eight years for other unfunded liabilities, which brings into play the Cooney Home and nearly 100 former county employees that split in 2012.
“Montana Public Employee Retirement System cannot come back to us after the fact like they’re doing to (Cascade County) and say ‘by the way, we’re going to do this to you,’” Geise said. “Well that’s just not acceptable. I don’t believe it’s lawful.”
Commissioners also levied criticism at the process, saying MPERA never informed the county of a potential liability and that the administrative appeals process appeared to be “ad hoc” rather than grounded in statute.
“Conversations with PureView may have been very different if we had had even a whiff of a notion that this would been foisted on us in such an arbitrary way,” Geise said. “That is very difficult to accept. If this was an issue, it should’ve been brought up way before this.”
MPERA’s decision also does not seem to have a clear threshold on when payment demands will be made – whether that is when five employees are laid off or 50, Hunthausen said.
MPERA Executive Director Dore Schwinden defended the letter and the contention from county officials that the appeals process was lacking. It is the same appeals process available for other agency decisions, offering an informal reconsideration by the MPERA board, an appeal directly to an administrative hearing and then appeal to district court.
Schwinden cautioned that similar legal questions in other states and nationally have supported MPERA’s position. The responsibility to the fund is constitutionally mandated and the demand for payments to fund the unfunded liability legally justified, he believes.
“Both Lewis and Clark and Cascade counties have publicly threatened litigation – I would say that would not be a wise decision on their part,” he said.
“It’s a nonpartisan thing and we have to enforce the law. If we don’t, that’s not fair and the other employees will have to (pay more).”
Whether MPERA will demand payments from members for an unfunded liability is based not on a hard number but whether it will have a “material impact” on the fund as determined by actuaries, Schwinden said.
While county officials agree that other states and national laws may apply elsewhere, no such statute exists in Montana, they say.
“This is not Lewis and Clark County’s problem, it belongs to the board of investments and it belongs to the Legislature,” Geise said. “If there needs to be changes, that’s where it needs to happen.”
Based on advice from the county’s legal counsel, commissioners voted to respond to proceed with the administrative appeal.
