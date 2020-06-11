Lewis and Clark County records 19th COVID-19 case
Lewis and Clark County records 19th COVID-19 case

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab.

 NIAID-RML

A male in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19 in Lewis and Clark County, the public health department announced.

The male had been in contact with one of the positive cases recorded last week in the county. The two cases recorded last week were the first in the county in eight weeks.

Thursday's positive brings the county total to 19 cases with three active and 16 recovered.

