Lewis and Clark County records 19th COVID-19 case

A male in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19 in Lewis and Clark County, the public health department announced.
The male had been in contact with one of the positive cases recorded last week in the county. The two cases recorded last week were the first in the county in eight weeks.
Thursday's positive brings the county total to 19 cases with three active and 16 recovered.
