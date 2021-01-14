Legislature considering mandatory trapper education

The bill as it currently stands requires a Montana resident born after Jan. 1, 1985 to complete a state trapper education course unless trapping for livestock protection or having completed the MTA’s youth trapper camp. The bill also creates a new license for hunting bobcats as under current law, hunting bobcats may only be don’t with a trappers license.

The MTA did not testify on the bill Tuesday but did send a short written statement of support and encouraging lawmakers on the Senate Fish and Game Committee to pass it.

Conservation groups including the Montana Wildlife Federation, Back Country Hunters and Anglers as well as Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks testified in support of the bill.

“This is a good step forward for the benefit of trapping in our state,” said Nick Gevock with the federation.

Marc Cooke with Wolves of the Rockies testified against the bill, criticizing its drafting during the interim in a process he did not feel was inclusive.

“I think out of fairness to all Montanans, to those that trap and don’t trap, that ought to be taken into consideration,” he said of the process.