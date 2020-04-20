Lawsuit challenges Forest Service project near Augusta

The lawsuit alleges that in approving the project the Forest Service did not analyze the effects of the project on wolverines, a species proposed to be listed under the Endangered Species Act. The agency only cited a proposed listing rule from 2013, the alliance notes, which includes no research conducted after 2012 which may show adverse impacts to the species.

Alliance Executive Director Mike Garrity pointed to a recent court decision over the North Hegben project near West Yellowstone in which a judge halted that project until the Forest Service analyzes impacts to wolverines.

"It is crystal clear that the Forest Service must analyze the effects of the project on wolverines and consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for this project given our recent court victory on this same issue on the North Hebgen timber sale on the western border of Yellowstone National Park," he said. “Both failures are in clear violation of the Endangered Species Act.”