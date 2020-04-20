Lawsuit challenges Forest Service project near Augusta

A new lawsuit filed by a Helena-based environmental group alleges that the Forest Service relied on outdated information on wolverines and misrepresented wildfire danger when it approved prescribed burning on the Rocky Mountain Front.
Alliance for the Wild Rockies is challenging the 10,000-acre Elk Smith Project located about 15 miles southwest of Augusta in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The project, signed last year, authorizes prescribed burning within the 1988 Canyon Creek fire scar. Now more than 30 years later, stands of similar-aged lodgepole pine dominate the landscape along with downed trees left from the fire, according to planning documents. The project's aim is to mitigate the potential spread of wildfire onto adjacent private lands by reducing fuels.
District Ranger Michael Munoz said at the time of approval that the project focused on managing future wildfires, including using fire for natural resource benefit in the nearby Scapegoat Wilderness and adjoining wildlands.
“We have recently begun to work with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and private landowners to expand upon the need to address wildfire management beyond ownership and jurisdictional boundaries that wildfire does not recognize,” he said at the time. “This signed decision will allow us to move onward to implement activities on the ground across the larger landscape.”
The lawsuit alleges that in approving the project the Forest Service did not analyze the effects of the project on wolverines, a species proposed to be listed under the Endangered Species Act. The agency only cited a proposed listing rule from 2013, the alliance notes, which includes no research conducted after 2012 which may show adverse impacts to the species.
Alliance Executive Director Mike Garrity pointed to a recent court decision over the North Hegben project near West Yellowstone in which a judge halted that project until the Forest Service analyzes impacts to wolverines.
"It is crystal clear that the Forest Service must analyze the effects of the project on wolverines and consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for this project given our recent court victory on this same issue on the North Hebgen timber sale on the western border of Yellowstone National Park," he said. “Both failures are in clear violation of the Endangered Species Act.”
The lawsuit further accuses the Forest Service of downplaying potential wildfire conditions on the ground. In citing a 2010 analysis of the area, the alliance notes that based on a three-tiered system, only about 5% of the area is considered “a significant departure from historic conditions” for wildfire cycles while nearly 60% was considered within the “normal” range. That only 5% fell into the “significant” tier was not cited in the project’s environmental assessment or final decision, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit makes additional challenges to the analysis of threatened Canada lynx and grizzly bears.
Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest Supervisor Bill Avey said the agency had received the lawsuit but had no comment as it was pending litigation.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
