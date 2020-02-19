Law enforcement panel rescinds sheriff's decertification

HELENA — A state law enforcement panel has rescinded a former Cascade County sheriff's decertification in an agreement that would allow him to return to law enforcement in four years, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

The Montana Public Safety Officers Standards and Training Council (POST) revoked the certificates held by former Sheriff Bob Edwards in 2018, after a domestic disturbance at a hotel in Helena in 2017. Edwards reached a deferred prosecution agreement for misdemeanor partner/family member assault and the charge was dropped.

Edwards refused to surrender his certificates and appealed the revocation. The agreement approved Wednesday requires Edwards to drop his appeal.

If Edwards seeks another law enforcement job that requires certification, he will have to attend a basic academy class, said Perry Johnson, POST executive director.