Last week, in photos: Photography by Thom Bridge and Gary Marshall

See what was happening in the Helena area last week, as seen through the lenses of Helena Independent Record Photographer Thom Bridge and BMG Photos Photographer Gary Marshall.
A near-disaster became a testimonial for the effectiveness of bear spray when two University of Montana men met a real-life angry grizzly bear last weekend.
State officials recently joined local leaders, residents and members of the LaFever family in Virginia City to mark the beginning of the resto…
A Fergus County district court judge has granted the request of hunting and access groups to intervene in opposition to a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana elk hunting regulations.
From Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, at least ten Native Americans — ages 11 to 17 — were reported missing in Montana.
The Scapegoat Wilderness is currently made up of about 240,000 acres, but two citizen-led proposals could mean that size grows.
The Montana Department of Corrections on Tuesday said Kelly Chambers' employment at the prison ended May 12.
East Helena’s 14-year-old Tobey Peck is the first youth and only female from Montana to make the USA Archery Regional Elite Development (RED) team.
President Joe Biden has nominated University of Montana law professor Anthony Johnstone to a judgeship on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
This year marks the 95th anniversary of when Charles Lindbergh electrified the world, and when the most famous person on the planet returned to Montana.
The lands making up the Scapegoat Wilderness were once slated for a very different outcome.
