La Nina could drive winter weather in north-central, southwest Montana

A La Nina pattern over the Pacific Ocean could mean a wetter than average winter for north-central and southwest Montana.

The National Weather Service released its winter outlook for those regions of the state this week. The outlook focuses on long term trends and how major climatic factors may affect weather for the next few months.

“One of the biggest factors likely to influence weather patterns this winter is the development of La Nina conditions,” said meteorologist Francis Kredensor with NWS Great Falls.

La Niña occurs when strong winds blow warm water from the eastern to central Pacific Ocean. In the absence of warm surface water, colder water rises near the coast of South America. La Nina’s counterpart, El Nino, occurs when warmer than normal water dominates the region, and both natural phenomena can have a significant influence on weather patterns both locally and even globally.

“La Nina events cause global disruptions and changes in atmospheric patterns and they can have a significant impact on our weather here in Montana,” Kredensor said.