La Nina could drive winter weather in north-central, southwest Montana

7 Day Forecast
A La Nina pattern over the Pacific Ocean could mean a wetter than average winter for north-central and southwest Montana.
The National Weather Service released its winter outlook for those regions of the state this week. The outlook focuses on long term trends and how major climatic factors may affect weather for the next few months.
“One of the biggest factors likely to influence weather patterns this winter is the development of La Nina conditions,” said meteorologist Francis Kredensor with NWS Great Falls.
La Niña occurs when strong winds blow warm water from the eastern to central Pacific Ocean. In the absence of warm surface water, colder water rises near the coast of South America. La Nina’s counterpart, El Nino, occurs when warmer than normal water dominates the region, and both natural phenomena can have a significant influence on weather patterns both locally and even globally.
Support Local Journalism
“La Nina events cause global disruptions and changes in atmospheric patterns and they can have a significant impact on our weather here in Montana,” Kredensor said.
Outlooks come from the national Climate Prediction Center and are based on probabilities of above or below averages. The center says the likelihood of La Nina persisting through winter is 75% and about 50-60% in the spring before weakening into the summer. By looking at the La Nina probability, forecasters make additional predictions based on past weather patterns.
“Over Montana, La Nina years result in cooler than normal weather more often than not,” Kredensor said.
This year, however, the center’s probabilities are only slightly favoring below average temperatures rather than at or above average temperatures. The center is more confident that La Nina will drive wetter than normal weather this winter.
Kredensor noted it is important to understand the outlook does not predict how much above or below normal for moisture or temperature and does not predict if above average moisture will come in multiple small storms or a few large ones. Even in a wetter or colder year the state is still likely to see periods of dryness and above normal temperatures, he said.
“What is normal for Montana?” Kredensor asked. “Big swings in temperature and snowy and dry periods are the normal for winter here in the Treasure State.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!