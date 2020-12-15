Kendrick named acting district ranger for Lincoln Ranger District

Missoula Smokejumper Base Manager Tory Kendrick will serve as the acting district ranger for the Lincoln Ranger District starting mid-January, officials said Tuesday.

With 25 years of fire and aviation management experience, he has served in leadership roles, on incidents, as a smokejumper, on a hotshot crew and on engine crews. He has a bachelor’s of science degree in recreation management.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kendrick has exemplary leadership skills and places a strong value on relationships,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Avey. “He is innovative, compassionate, and dedicated to caring for the land and serving people.”

"We look forward to the leadership he will continue for the Lincoln Ranger District and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest,” Avey said in a news release.

He has been the base manager for the Missoula Smokejumper Base for five years, supervising nearly 70 smokejumpers as well as the tanker base, business office and visitor center at the Aerial Fire Depot.

He has also served as the operations lead for the Missoula Smokejumpers, been a member of the National Wildland Fire Diversity Committee, served as the regional Incident Medical Unit lead and as the Region One coordinator for the national Ram-Air parachute transition.

Kendrick will serve for 120 days following the promotion of current District Ranger Michael Stansberry, who is now the forest supervisor of the Chippewa National Forest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0