Kalispell man killed in crash near Jefferson City identified
The 20-year-old Kallispell man who died in a rollover crash near Jefferson City Saturday has been identified as Austin Demars by Sheriff Craig Doolittle.

Montana Highway Patrol says Demars was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Interstate 15 at about 6:42 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle hydroplaned just south of the Jefferson City exit. The vehicle to skidded sideways, entering the median where the tires tripped on loose gravel, causing it to roll 1 1/2 times and come to rest in the northbound lane.

Demars was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 19-year-old male passengers were injured in the crash and transported to St. Peter’s Health, according to the crash report.

