Kalispell man dies in rollover crash near Jefferson City

A 20-year-old Kallispell man died and two passengers were injured in a rollover crash near Jefferson City Saturday.

The man was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Interstate 15 at about 6:42 p.m. when Montana Highway Patrol says the vehicle is believed to have hydroplaned on wet roads just south of the Jefferson City exit. The hydroplane caused the vehicle to skid sideways, entering the median where the tires tripped on loose causing it to roll 1 ½ times and come to rest in the northbound lane.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 19-year-old male passengers were injured in the crash and transported to St. Peter’s Health, according to the crash report.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

