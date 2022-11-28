Judge to rule Tuesday on limits to Montana wolf hunting, trapping

A state district court judge is expected to rule Tuesday on a preliminary order barring some wolf hunting and trapping regulations in Montana.

A day-long hearing in Helena before Judge Christopher Abbott on Monday saw environmental groups and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks delve deep into disagreements over the state’s method for estimating wolf populations, the role of the state’s wolf management plan and where discretion exists following laws passed in 2021.

WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote, a project of Earth Island Institute, filed the lawsuit in late October against FWP and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. The suit alleges that FWP has failed to timely review its 2002 wolf management plan, that the use of a model to estimate populations illegally amended the plan without public involvement, and that killing wolves near national parks conflicts with federal law.

On Nov. 16 Abbott issued a temporary restraining order, stopping short of the groups’ request to halt wolf hunting and trapping in the state during litigation, but instead implementing portions of wolf regulations in effect in 2020. The order, set to expire Tuesday, disallows the use of snares to trap wolves and reduces the maximum bag limit from 20 — 10 hunting and 10 trapping — to five. The order also restores wolf management units and low quotas adjacent to Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

Abbott said he plans to issue an order Tuesday on the groups’ request for a preliminary injunction, which could continue those restrictions or implement different restrictions as litigation plays out.

Monday’s hearing featured hours of testimony on the state’s use of a model to estimate wolf populations. After federal delisting from the Endangered Species Act about a decade ago, FWP counted wolves from the air to determine a minimum population. But that method became less accurate, state officials testified, as populations grew and became harder to track over vast areas.

FWP began using patch occupancy modeling in 2007 to estimate populations while continuing to do physical counts. The model incorporates average pack size, territory and observations from deer and elk hunters. In more recent years, modeling has become the primary method of population estimate and in 2020, the agency began using improved patch occupancy modeling, or IPOM, which officials testified better accounts for variations in pack and territory size.

The groups contend the model is prone to overestimating wolf populations and that field-based methods would provide more reliable counts. An overestimation of wolves would lend itself to allowing more of the animals to be killed under regulations, harming efforts to conserve wolves and their value to ecosystems, their attorneys argued.

FWP officials testified that staff continues to do some field monitoring focused on counting packs and pack size, but does not specifically count total wolf numbers.

The groups further allege that they have not had the opportunity to provide meaningful input into Montana’s wolf management. They cite a provision in the state’s 2002 wolf management plan, which was adopted in 2004 through an environmental impact statement, stating it should be reviewed every five years. Yearly wolf population estimates also do not include public participation, they say.

Officials with FWP countered that the management plan guides decision-making but doesn’t erode the power of the commission to set regulations or the Legislature to set law, which may deviate from the plan. The annual population counts are also incorporated into the commission’s yearly regulation setting process, which features public comment both before and during the meetings in August.

On the issue of wolves and national parks, the commission restored a quota near Yellowstone of six wolves — a compromise after concerns from the National Park Service and area businesses after 19 wolves were killed near the park’s boundary. The groups’ contend Montana’s regulations interfered with the ability of Yellowstone to manage wolves in the national park. FWP counters that federal laws do not override the state’s authority outside the park’s boundaries.