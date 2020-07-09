Judge recommends halt to BLM project in Elkhorns

BLM conducted additional analysis before bringing the project back this year and commencing with some burning before suspending operations due to COVID-19.

In March the groups again filed suit, alleging the BLM’s follow-up analysis did not delve deep enough. The agency says it analyzed impacts to elk, bighorn sheep and pronghorn, but the lawsuit alleges BLM does not explain why it chose those species. The analysis also does not look at several species listed as “sensitive” that could be affected by juniper removal or prescribed burning, the lawsuit alleges.

Cavan believes the alliance and council will largely succeed with the lawsuit and recommended the project be halted by preliminary injunction as the case plays out.

Cavan found the BLM’s additional analysis used to bring the project back inappropriately tiered to the original analysis, which the court found to be deficient. The judge called the tiering “confounding.”

“Tiering the (supplemental environmental assessment) back … at least in context of cumulative impacts to wildlife, frustrates the very purpose of the Court’s order in Iron Mask I to perfect the 2015 EA’s deficiencies,” the judge wrote.