Judge orders temporary halt to BLM project south of Helena

A federal judge has ordered the temporary halt of a Bureau of Land Management prescribed burning project in the Elkhorn Mountains near Townsend.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters issued a preliminary injunction last week on the Iron Mask Project in response to a lawsuit filed by Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council. In ordering the injunction, Watters found legally sound the recommendations issued by Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan earlier this month saying that project should be temporarily halted as the court case played out.

The Iron Mask Project calls for cutting juniper and limber pine along with prescribed burning on about 5,000 acres northwest of Townsend. The project included planning for a roughly 5,600-acre property the agency acquired through the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and provides for a “forage reserve” grazing system, which would allow livestock grazing in cases where other grazing allotments were unavailable due to circumstances such as drought or wildfire.

The alliance and council successfully sued BLM to halt the project in 2018, with the court finding BLM failed to adequately analyze the “cumulative effects” of past and future projects. The agency issued a supplemental decision and proceeded with some burning this year.