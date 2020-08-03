Judge orders temporary halt to BLM project south of Helena

A federal judge has ordered the temporary halt of a Bureau of Land Management prescribed burning project in the Elkhorn Mountains near Townsend.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters issued a preliminary injunction last week on the Iron Mask Project in response to a lawsuit filed by Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council. In ordering the injunction, Watters found legally sound the recommendations issued by Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan earlier this month saying that project should be temporarily halted as the court case played out.
The Iron Mask Project calls for cutting juniper and limber pine along with prescribed burning on about 5,000 acres northwest of Townsend. The project included planning for a roughly 5,600-acre property the agency acquired through the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and provides for a “forage reserve” grazing system, which would allow livestock grazing in cases where other grazing allotments were unavailable due to circumstances such as drought or wildfire.
The alliance and council successfully sued BLM to halt the project in 2018, with the court finding BLM failed to adequately analyze the “cumulative effects” of past and future projects. The agency issued a supplemental decision and proceeded with some burning this year.
The groups filed suit again in March alleging BLM had failed to comply with the court order in the original case. They argue that the agency did not explain why it chose to cite impacts to certain wildlife species and failed to analyze impacts of juniper tree removal on a host of “sensitive” species.
Cavan called BLM’s environmental work after the first lawsuit “confounding,” saying it inappropriately tiered to the original analysis that was already found to be deficient. The judge also agreed that BLM did not offer enough analysis for wildlife and that temporarily halting the project while the case proceeds would not ultimately cause “harm.”
The alliance and council were likely to prevail in the case, the judge wrote.
“The nation is in a perilous place when federal agencies refuse to comply with federal court orders,” Michael Garrity, executive director of the alliance, said in a statement. “Yet, that’s just what Trump’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) did in its rush to destroy sagebrush, juniper, and limber pine habitat in the Iron Mask area of the federally-designated Elkhorn Wildlife Management Area. I’m glad to announce the court just issued a preliminary injunction to stop the rogue agency in its tracks.”
BLM said through a spokesman that it was still reviewing the judge’s decision.
Reporter Tom Kuglin
