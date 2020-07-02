Judge halts planned logging in Helena-area roadless area

A federal judge has halted the U.S. Forest Service’s plans to log and do other fuels reduction work in portions of an inventoried roadless areas near Helena.
Calling the Forest Service’s contention that no road construction or reconstruction would occur in the Lazyman Gulch Inventoried Roadless Area as part of the Ten Mile-South Helena Project “false, or at best, a gross misrepresentation,” District Court Judge Dana Christensen sided with Helena Hunters and Anglers Association and the Montana Wildlife Federation that the agency’s plan ran counter to environmental law and rules. While siding with the agency on other fronts, the judge also agreed with Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council that analysis of new trails’ impacts on threatened grizzly bears was insufficient.
The Forest Service approved Ten Mile-South Helena in late 2018. Work includes logging, thinning and prescribed burning as well as some trail work and stream restoration on 17,500 acres within a 60,000-acre project area southwest of Helena. The Ten Mile drainage supplies one of two sources of water for the city.
In 2019, the sportsmen's groups and environmental groups filed separate lawsuits over the project. Helena Hunters and Montana Wildlife Federation challenged the work in the roadless areas while the alliance and council challenged the project overall.
Lewis and Clark County, the city of Helena and the Montana Bicycle Guild either intervened or issued briefs in the case.
This story will be updated.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!