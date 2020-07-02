Judge halts planned logging in Helena-area roadless area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal judge has halted the U.S. Forest Service’s plans to log and do other fuels reduction work in portions of an inventoried roadless areas near Helena.

Calling the Forest Service’s contention that no road construction or reconstruction would occur in the Lazyman Gulch Inventoried Roadless Area as part of the Ten Mile-South Helena Project “false, or at best, a gross misrepresentation,” District Court Judge Dana Christensen sided with Helena Hunters and Anglers Association and the Montana Wildlife Federation that the agency’s plan ran counter to environmental law and rules. While siding with the agency on other fronts, the judge also agreed with Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council that analysis of new trails’ impacts on threatened grizzly bears was insufficient.

The Forest Service approved Ten Mile-South Helena in late 2018. Work includes logging, thinning and prescribed burning as well as some trail work and stream restoration on 17,500 acres within a 60,000-acre project area southwest of Helena. The Ten Mile drainage supplies one of two sources of water for the city.