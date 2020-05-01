Judge cancels hundreds of oil, gas leases in Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HELENA — A federal judge on Friday canceled nearly 300 oil and gas leases in Montana because government officials failed to properly study the risks of all that drilling to the environment and water supply.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management sold 287 leases covering approximately 227 square miles (587.93 square kilometers) of public land in central and eastern Montana in 2017 and in 2018. The agency's environmental reviews concluded that drilling would carry minimal risk to the areas' natural resources.

Three residents and two environmental groups sued in 2018, saying the agency didn't consider the risks of shallow hydraulic fracturing on groundwater or the cumulative effects of adding hundreds of drilling sites to the landscape. They also said the agency did not address the leases effects on the release of greenhouse gases and climate change.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sided with the plaintiffs, saying BLM officials didn't study what they were supposed to under U.S. environmental laws before going ahead with the lease sales.

"The Court does not fault BLM for providing a faulty analysis of cumulative impacts or impacts to groundwater, it largely faults BLM for failing to provide any analysis," Morris wrote.