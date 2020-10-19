Jim Jensen stepping down from Montana Environmental Information Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time, he had thought running a business might be his life. He enjoyed the work, made decent money, and fished, skied and hunted in his free time. His parents were active in the local rod-and-gun club, he said, and “I grew up in the outdoors as much as possible.”

He and his family were also Goldwater Republicans, Jensen said, and he even made an unsuccessful run as a Republican for a seat on the Uinta County Commission. When the business sold, he and his then-wife looked for a place where they could continue their college careers, somewhere in the mountains. The choice came down to Albuquerque or Missoula. They decided New Mexico was too hot, so Missoula it was, and Montana it’s been ever since.

He lived in Missoula, where he earned a B.A. in political science, and Helena until 1980, when he moved to Billings, where he worked for an organization that advocated for migrant farm workers, whom he described as “some of the most wonderful, hard-working people I’ve met in my life.” He also ran for the Legislature, as a Democrat, and served one term, during the 1983 session.