Jefferson County schedules four COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Jefferson County has scheduled four COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month.

In a press release sent Monday, the Jefferson County Health Department said the clinics are scheduled for March 19 and 30 at the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, March 23 at Whitehall High School, and March 25 at Boulder Jefferson High School.

The clinics are open to all Jefferson County residents eligible to receive a vaccine under Montana's Phase 1B+ category of the vaccine distribution plan. Phase 1B+ includes any individual 60 or older and anyone from age 16 to 59 with medical conditions not included in Phase 1B who may be at elevated risk.

Elkhorn Pharmacy in Boulder is offering up doses of the Pfizer vaccine it was provided through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program recently initiated by the Biden Administration.

The pharmacy has a supply of about 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a portion of which will be used for county educators and school staff, according to the county's press release. The remainder will be administered to those in Phase 1B+ at the scheduled clinics in Boulder, Whitehall and Montana City.