Jefferson County declares emergency due to COVID-19

Jefferson County declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Citing emergency declarations at the federal and state level, the Jefferson County Commission adopted its emergency declaration in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“As of the date of this resolution, Jefferson County, Montana has not had any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus,” the resolution says. “However, due to the virulent nature of the virus, the Jefferson County Commission has determined an emergency proclamation is necessary in order to activate applicable provisions of Jefferson County’s emergency and disaster plan in anticipation of the spread of COVID-19.”

Passage of the declaration directs county staff to implement emergency management plans and to provide assistance necessary to protect public health, such as testing and protective equipment.

The declaration also allows the commission to levy an emergency mill, not to exceed two mills of taxable value of property, to cover emergency expenses.