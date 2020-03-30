Jefferson County closing debris burning

The Jefferson County Fire Council, in coordination with the Jefferson County Fire Warden, has closed debris burning effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday in an effort to limit the calls for emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fires under 48 inches in size, such as campfires, are not impacted by this closure. The closure will be in effect through at least April 10.

“Debris burning is one of the leading causes of fire response calls in the spring,” the county said in a news release. “By closing debris burning, the council hopes to reduce the occurrence of close contact among our volunteers which is required during response operations. Additionally, debris burning activities such as saw work can lead to injuries that require medical resources that are already thinly stretched.”