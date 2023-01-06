Jan. 6, 2021, by the numbers: A summary of riot loses, prosecutions and suspects at large

The government said earlier this week as the two-year anniversary of the riot in Washington, D.C., neared that it continues to investigate losses that resulted from the Jan. 6, 2021, breach, including damage to Capitol building and grounds.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland called the investigation one of the largest, most complex and most resource-intensive in the department’s history

“We will never forget the sacrifice of the law enforcement officers who defended the members of Congress and others inside the Capitol that day," he said. "And we will never forget the five officers who responded selflessly on Jan. 6 and who have since lost their lives.”

Those officers were Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, Jeffrey Smith, Gunther Hashida and Kyle DeFreytag.

Garland said the Justice Department remains dedicated to honoring them and "we remain committed to doing everything in our power to prevent this from ever happening again.”

The following information about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was released Jan. 4 by the U.S. Department of Justice:

Losses are about $2,734,783. That amount also includes, among other things, costs borne by the U.S. Capitol Police.

More than 950 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Under the leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues.

Criminal charges

More than 284 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including about 99 people who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

Nearly 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 11 people have been arrested on charges that relate to assaulting a member of the media, or destroying their equipment, on Jan. 6, 2021.

There have been about 860 defendants charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds. Of those, 91 defendants have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Fifty-nine defendants have been charged with destruction of government property, and 36 defendants have been charged with theft of government property.

More than 295 people have been charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so.

Nearly 50 people have been charged with conspiracy, either: conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder, conspiracy to injure an officer, seditious conspiracy, or some combination of the four.

Pleas

Nearly 484 people have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, many of whom faced or will face incarceration at sentencing.

About 119 have pleaded guilty to felonies. Another 364 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Fifty-two of those who have pleaded guilty to felonies have pleaded to federal charges of assaulting law enforcement officers. An additional 22 individuals have pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. Of these 74 defendants, 41 have now been sentenced to prison terms of up to 90 months.

Four of those who have pleaded guilty to felonies have pleaded guilty to the federal charge of seditious conspiracy.

Trials

Forty people have been found guilty at contested trials, including three who were found guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Another 10 people have been convicted following an agreed-upon set of facts.

Sixteen of these 50 defendants were found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, a felony, including one who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sentencings

Nearly 351 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on Jan. 6, 2021.

About 192 have been sentenced to incarceration.

Nearly 87 have been sentenced to home detention, including 14 sentenced to a period of incarceration.

Public Assistance

People nationwide have provided assistance in identifying people in connection with the attack. The FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying about 350 people believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 250 who assaulted police officers.

The FBI released 14 videos of suspects wanted for violent assaults on federal officers and one video of two suspects wanted for assaults on members of the media on Jan. 6 and is seeking the public’s help to identify them.

Some of the violent offenders about whom the FBI is seeking public tips to identify or locate are Evan Neumann and Jonathan Daniel Pollock, AFOs #91, #292, #371, and #383. AFO #91 uses what appears to be a stick to strike multiple officers numerous times while in the doorway of the Lower West Terrace, commonly referred to as the tunnel. AFOs #292, #371, and #383 are all shown on video charging at and assaulting officers, and they appear to grab and attempt to take possession of the officers’ batons.

For images and video of the attackers, visit https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.